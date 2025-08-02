News
Clear the Shelters Month Brings Adoption Opportunities in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services will host special adoption events throughout August to celebrate Clear the Shelters month, aiming to find homes for many animals in need. The initiative, backed by NBCUniversal Local, kicks off on August 1 and runs through August 31, promising waived adoption fees and encouraging community involvement.
Director John Fischer said, “We’re proud to celebrate Clear the Shelters month. This incredible initiative helps shine a light on the need for pet adoption and support. August is the perfect time to open your heart and home to an animal in need.”
Alongside adoption events, the shelter will highlight volunteer opportunities for those who cannot adopt but still want to contribute. Lauren Anders, Program Services Supervisor, noted, “We’ve had thousands of families who have opened their homes and hearts. We extend our heartfelt thanks — we can’t do this without you!”
Now in its 10th year, Clear the Shelters has been successful in helping over 1 million pets find permanent homes since its inception. Huntsville Animal Services is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more details, interested individuals can call 256-883-3782 or visit their website.
The event aims to clear shelter spaces, especially as the summer season typically brings an influx of animals. Last year, similar initiatives saw high adoption rates, making a significant impact on local shelters and animal welfare.
