News
Clear Skies Forecasted for Halton Hills with Highway Closures
HALTON HILLS, ON — Environment Canada is predicting sunny skies this morning in Halton Hills, with daytime temperatures reaching 26 degrees Celsius. Tonight, the skies will remain clear, dropping to a low of 14 degrees Celsius.
The sun is scheduled to set at 8:13 p.m. Overnight, the weather will remain calm, making for pleasant evening conditions. Tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures hitting 27 degrees Celsius and a nighttime low of 15 degrees Celsius. The sun will rise at 6:33 a.m.
Looking ahead, the forecast includes a chance of showers on Sunday with highs around 24 degrees Celsius. Moving into the week, Monday and Tuesday are expected to have similar conditions with persistent chances of rain and daytime highs around 19 degrees Celsius.
For travelers, be aware of scheduled closures on Highway 401 and Highway 403, which may impact your journey. Stay informed for updates regarding road conditions and closures.
Recent Posts
- NASCAR Weekend Forecast: Warm and Rainy Conditions Likely
- Website Request Canceled Due to High Traffic
- Bank of England Cuts Rates to Stimulate Economy Amid High Inflation
- Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street on Edge Ahead of Key Earnings
- Shooting Investigation Underway Near Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit
- New Puzzle Game Excites Word Lovers Worldwide
- Kenya Faces Madagascar in CHAN 2024 Quarterfinal Showdown
- Shooting Reported at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula
- Gal Gadot Receives Threats After Co-Star’s Pro-Palestine Remarks
- Shawn Hatosy Takes on Doctor Role in The Pitt
- Fantasy Football Strategies: Insights Ahead of 2025 Draft Season
- Trial Begins for Florida Professor’s Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot
- Mississippi Aquarium Offers Free Admission for Children This Summer
- New Report Reveals Michael Boulos’ Business Deals with Trump Family
- Riz Ahmed Shines in Gripping Thriller ‘Relay’
- Jordan Davis Talks Career and New Album on Will Cain Show
- Yankees Fans Flock for George Costanza Bobblehead Night
- Bestselling Author Shares Healthy Recipes with Millions
- Malik Beasley No Longer Under Federal Gambling Investigation
- East Moline Schools Expand AI Use in Classrooms