Clear Skies Forecasted for Halton Hills with Highway Closures

HALTON HILLS, ON — Environment Canada is predicting sunny skies this morning in Halton Hills, with daytime temperatures reaching 26 degrees Celsius. Tonight, the skies will remain clear, dropping to a low of 14 degrees Celsius.

The sun is scheduled to set at 8:13 p.m. Overnight, the weather will remain calm, making for pleasant evening conditions. Tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures hitting 27 degrees Celsius and a nighttime low of 15 degrees Celsius. The sun will rise at 6:33 a.m.

Looking ahead, the forecast includes a chance of showers on Sunday with highs around 24 degrees Celsius. Moving into the week, Monday and Tuesday are expected to have similar conditions with persistent chances of rain and daytime highs around 19 degrees Celsius.

For travelers, be aware of scheduled closures on Highway 401 and Highway 403, which may impact your journey. Stay informed for updates regarding road conditions and closures.