Clearwater Law Firm Boosts Support for Distracted Driving Victims

Clearwater, Florida – December 23, 2025 – Neal & Solevilla Personal Injury Lawyers is ramping up its legal services for victims of distracted driving as alarming statistics reveal these incidents cause thousands of deaths and injuries every year in the United States. The women-owned firm, available 24/7, has increased its resources to assist individuals and families impacted by distracted driving accidents.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that distracted driving led to 3,308 fatalities in 2022. The firm highlights that distractions can come from texting, phone calls, eating, and using navigation systems, all of which divert attention from the road, creating hazardous conditions.

“When someone chooses to text, make a call, or engage in other distracting behaviors while driving, they put every person on the road at risk,” a firm spokesperson stated. “We see firsthand the devastating impact these preventable accidents have on victims and their families.”

Neal & Solevilla collaborates with accident reconstruction experts, medical professionals, and investigators to create thorough cases that illustrate the extent of damages caused by distracted drivers. Their method includes documentation of phone records, witness statements, and surveillance footage to establish liability and seek maximum compensation.

With a focus on various types of roadway users, from cars to bicycles, the legal team is equipped to handle cases across multiple transportation modes. The firm is also adapting to new challenges associated with hands-free devices and voice-activated systems that can still pose significant distractions.

Located in Clearwater, Neal & Solevilla serves accident victims throughout Florida. Led by attorneys Katherine C. Neal and Melissa D. Solevilla, the firm specializes in personal injury cases that encompass various incidents, from car accidents to wrongful death claims, earning praise for their client-focused approach.