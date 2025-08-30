Sports
Clemson’s Adam Randall Transitions to Running Back for LSU Showdown
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers are set to kick off the 2025 football season with a high-stakes match against No. 9 LSU on Saturday evening. This game marks a new chapter for the Tigers, particularly for senior Adam Randall, who is transitioning from wide receiver to running back.
Randall is expected to be the first running back on the field at Memorial Stadium. His move to the backfield is a direct response to the departure of Phil Mafah. After showcasing his skills during last season’s playoff game against Texas, Clemson’s coaching staff gained confidence in Randall’s ability to make the switch.
Linebacker Wade Woodaz praised Randall’s physicality and adaptability. “He’s physical,” Woodaz said. “He has a bigger frame to move around, which makes it a lot tougher to tackle him.” Randall’s development throughout fall camp has shown promising rushing skills alongside his capabilities as a pass blocker, a vital requirement for running backs.
Randall’s journey hasn’t been without struggles. He has faced challenges since joining the Tigers in 2022, including a torn ACL that sidelined him during his freshman year. Despite these setbacks, he has appeared in 37 games, mostly as a receiver. With only four carries to his name, all in a previous game against Texas, Randall is now ready to adapt and take on a more prominent role.
“Just be the best person you can be every single day,” Randall said of his approach. The transition has pushed him into a leadership role within the running back group that is still short on experience. He is determined to guide younger teammates, demonstrating the importance of mental and physical preparation.
“I had to take it by the helm and show the young guys how to work,” Randall explained. He emphasized building a relationship with teammates to foster a cohesive and effective unit in the backfield.
Clemson’s offensive coordinator, Garrett Riley, expressed optimism about Randall’s new position. “His ability to execute running back requirements has shown up quicker than I thought,” Riley noted. The coaching staff considers Randall’s unique background an strategic advantage. “It brings versatility to our offense,” Riley added.
As the Tigers gear up for the high-pressure match on Saturday, Randall’s focus remains on his team’s success. “Whatever they call me to do, I’m going to do it,” he asserted. “Every single day has been a joy.”
With Randall stepping into this new role, fans are eager to see how he contributes to Clemson’s offense against LSU.
