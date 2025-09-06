Clemson Aims to Bounce Back Against Troy After Loss

CLEMSON, South Carolina — The No. 8 Clemson Tigers are looking to bounce back this weekend as they host the Troy Trojans on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Tigers are coming into the game after a tough 17-10 loss to No. 3 LSU in their season opener.

Head coach Dabo Swinney emphasized the need for improvement, stating, “We just have to make the plays that are there. It is easy stuff. It is nothing complicated.” He urged his players to execute routine plays better, noting that quarterback Cade Klubnik must also improve after a disappointing performance against LSU.

Last week, the Tigers struggled to find their rhythm, with Klubnik completing 19 of 38 passes for 230 yards but also throwing an interception. The offensive line faced difficulties, and running back Adam Randall had only five carries for 16 yards. The team needs to be more productive, especially given their 31.5-point favorite status for this game.

Troy enters the matchup with confidence after defeating Nicholls State 38-20. The Trojans’ running back, Tae Meadows, shined in that game, rushing for 186 yards and a touchdown. Troy aims to establish a strong run game, but they may face challenges against Clemson’s defense, which previously held LSU to just 108 rushing yards.

The key matchup will see the Troy running game collide with Clemson’s defensive strength. Clemson has a history of success against Sun Belt Conference teams, holding a perfect 12-0 record. Swinney’s team will aim to limit Troy’s offensive options and exploit any mismatches.

Ultimately, this game serves as a crucial opportunity for Clemson to regain momentum before their upcoming ACC matchup against Georgia Tech. “If we do what we’re supposed to do, I think we’ll be successful,” Swinney added, underlining the urgency of the situation.

Parker Gerad, Troy’s head coach, is aware of the challenge ahead, particularly in facing a program with a strong historical performance against less competitive teams. This meeting marks the third between the two teams, with Clemson winning both prior encounters.

Fans can catch the game on ACC Network, with parking lots opening at 8 a.m. and gates at 1:30 p.m. The atmosphere is expected to be electric as the Tigers look to solidify their season with a dominant performance.