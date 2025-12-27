Clemson Prepares for Pinstripe Bowl Amidst Offensive Challenges

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 — The Clemson Tigers are gearing up for their 21st consecutive bowl game under head coach Dabo Swinney. Facing Penn State in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl, the team will kick off at noon ET on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, broadcast live on ABC.

Since Swinney took over in 2008, Clemson has maintained a remarkable streak of postseason appearances, currently ranked fourth nationally with 21 active seasons. The Tigers have had a challenging year, finishing the regular season with a 7-5 record, leaving fans eager for improvement in their bowl performance.

The season has highlighted issues with the offense, particularly under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who was brought in to energize the team. Despite his efforts, Clemson’s offense has struggled, averaging only 27 points per game and converting just over 34 percent of their third downs.

Head coach Dabo Swinney has expressed frustration regarding the coordination between the offense and coaching staff. He noted, “We’ve got to make sure Cade is ready for some of the pressures he saw. A couple times he just got spooked — that’s on us too,” referring to quarterback Cade Klubnik’s performance.

As the season progressed, Swinney’s critiques became more candid, particularly about play-calling and a lack of overall balance. Following disappointing games, he stated, “I don’t think we did a good job of calling it.” With each passing week, the alignment between Riley’s new strategies and Swinney’s established culture came into question, suggesting deeper issues within the team’s framework.

The tension within the program has been palpable as Clemson heads into the Pinstripe Bowl. Swinney’s emphasis on unity, or “one heartbeat,” appears to be at risk, with the upcoming game crucial for showcasing offensive cohesion and execution. “We’ve got to put him in better situations,” he said, acknowledging the coaching staff’s role in the team’s struggles.

The Pinstripe Bowl is more than just another game for the Tigers; it represents a final opportunity to demonstrate improvement and resolve on the field. For Riley, time is running out to prove his offensive vision can align with Swinney’s expectations as they face a formidable opponent in Penn State.