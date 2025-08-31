Clemson’s Tom Allen Excited for First Run Down The Hill

Clemson, South Carolina – First-year defensive coordinator Tom Allen is preparing for a unique challenge this Saturday night as he leads the Tigers against LSU. Before the kickoff, Allen will experience the team’s famous pregame entrance by running down The Hill at Clemson’s Death Valley for the first time.

Allen expressed his excitement about the moment, calling it “the most exciting 25 seconds in college football.” In a press conference on Tuesday, he said, “I can’t wait.” With a day to go before the game, he practiced his run down The Hill at Memorial Stadium on Monday night. “I did my practice run down The Hill last night,” Allen shared.

The new coordinator, who joined Clemson’s staff in January, emphasized the importance of blending in with the moment. “The goal is for nobody to notice me,” he joked, adding that he ran cautiously and did not attempt the fast sprint typical of head coach Dabo Swinney, fearing he might fall.

Allen, who will coach from the box during the game, acknowledged that his run is just part of the challenge. He noted that he will need to quickly transition from The Hill to a golf cart and make his way to the press box before the defense takes the field. “That might be the biggest challenge of the night,” he said.

With over three decades of coaching experience, including a successful stint as defensive coordinator at Penn State, Allen aims to guide Clemson to a successful season. In 2024, he helped the Nittany Lions secure a school-record 13 wins and reach the College Football Playoff.

Now with the Tigers, Allen shares their ambition of competing for a championship as they face LSU in a highly anticipated top-10 matchup. He looks forward to the energy of the crowd, saying, “I expect it to be deafening and super loud, especially on third downs.”

With preparations underway, Allen is ready to embrace the excitement of the atmosphere at Death Valley, emphasizing the significance of home field advantage. “We practice inside, working on crowd noise for our defense,” he explained. “Home field advantage for a reason, and it is an advantage, and we’ve got to take full advantage of it as well.”