Sports
Clemson’s Tom Allen Excited for First Run Down The Hill
Clemson, South Carolina – First-year defensive coordinator Tom Allen is preparing for a unique challenge this Saturday night as he leads the Tigers against LSU. Before the kickoff, Allen will experience the team’s famous pregame entrance by running down The Hill at Clemson’s Death Valley for the first time.
Allen expressed his excitement about the moment, calling it “the most exciting 25 seconds in college football.” In a press conference on Tuesday, he said, “I can’t wait.” With a day to go before the game, he practiced his run down The Hill at Memorial Stadium on Monday night. “I did my practice run down The Hill last night,” Allen shared.
The new coordinator, who joined Clemson’s staff in January, emphasized the importance of blending in with the moment. “The goal is for nobody to notice me,” he joked, adding that he ran cautiously and did not attempt the fast sprint typical of head coach Dabo Swinney, fearing he might fall.
Allen, who will coach from the box during the game, acknowledged that his run is just part of the challenge. He noted that he will need to quickly transition from The Hill to a golf cart and make his way to the press box before the defense takes the field. “That might be the biggest challenge of the night,” he said.
With over three decades of coaching experience, including a successful stint as defensive coordinator at Penn State, Allen aims to guide Clemson to a successful season. In 2024, he helped the Nittany Lions secure a school-record 13 wins and reach the College Football Playoff.
Now with the Tigers, Allen shares their ambition of competing for a championship as they face LSU in a highly anticipated top-10 matchup. He looks forward to the energy of the crowd, saying, “I expect it to be deafening and super loud, especially on third downs.”
With preparations underway, Allen is ready to embrace the excitement of the atmosphere at Death Valley, emphasizing the significance of home field advantage. “We practice inside, working on crowd noise for our defense,” he explained. “Home field advantage for a reason, and it is an advantage, and we’ve got to take full advantage of it as well.”
Recent Posts
- Stan Lee Reflects on Controversial Death of Gwen Stacy
- Monterey County Fair Opens Thursday with Concerts and New Food Options
- Walter Family Set for Season 3 Amid Cliffhanger
- Dylan Moore Returns to Rangers, Seeks New Beginning
- Igor Lichnovsky Scores as Match Played Behind Closed Doors
- Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025
- No Threat Found After Report of Gun at USF
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million Ahead of Next Drawing
- Texas Lottery Case Returns to District Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations
- Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State