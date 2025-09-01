Cleveland Air Show Honors Local Leader with Thrilling Ride

CLEVELAND, Ohio — This past weekend, the roar of jet engines filled the skies as the Cleveland Air Show returned, featuring a special highlight for one local leader. John Litten, the president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, was honored with a ride-along with the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds.

“I never used the word awesome correctly until Friday,” Litten said on Sunday, reflecting on his exhilarating experience two days prior. Each year, the air show selects a “hometown hero” to celebrate, and this year, it was Litten, who expressed humility about the title.

“I’m not quite sure I’m a hero,” he said. “I think I’m surrounded by heroes at work every day, including our staff and volunteers, but [it’s] just an excellent opportunity to get to do something once in a lifetime.”

Litten received the green light for his flight only earlier this week, after meeting various physical and background requirements. Despite the nervousness, he described the ride as “the greatest roller coaster you’ve ever been on times 100.”

When asked about representing his organization during the flight, Litten shared, “Saying it’s an honor doesn’t quite do it justice. But I know how blessed and lucky I am to get opportunities to do things that most people only dream of.”

The Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity helps people achieve homeownership through rehabilitation services, major repairs, and 0% interest loans, enabling families to build equity.

Litten remarked, “I say every day I have the best job in Cleveland.” He also highlighted his team and volunteers as his personal hometown heroes, noting their commitment of tens of thousands of hours annually to the cause.

The organization is continuously looking for volunteers. “Everybody from Jimmy Carter on down has volunteered for Habitat,” he noted. “We’re always looking for people interested in volunteering.”

He urged potential volunteers to consider various ways to get involved, from construction projects to donations, especially as the cost of building homes rises. “It’s not getting any cheaper to build a house in Cleveland or the United States,” he added.

Litten also expressed support for the Cleveland Air Show, calling it “one of the premier air shows in the United States.” The Thunderbirds aim to inspire and showcase the pride of the U.S. Air Force, performing worldwide.

The Cleveland Air Show will continue through Labor Day, providing community entertainment and honoring local heroes.