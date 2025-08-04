Sports
Cleveland Browns Claim Former Falcons Tackle Zierer Off Waivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have claimed former Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Zierer off waivers, the team announced Sunday. Zierer, standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 312 pounds, now joins the Browns after the Falcons waived him on Saturday.
The Browns secured Zierer with the second waiver claim spot after the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first spot, opted not to pursue him. Zierer previously played at Auburn University as their left tackle during the 2022 season and entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Houston Texans in 2023.
In his rookie season, Zierer did not play due to an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve for the entire year. The tackle spent the previous season on the Texans’ practice squad before signing with Atlanta in February but did not make their preseason roster.
The Browns currently rely on veteran Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones as their starting tackles, with 11-year pro Cornelius Lucas providing backup. The team is looking to bolster its offensive line, as depth at the position is limited.
Cleveland begins its three-game preseason schedule this Friday against the Carolina Panthers.
In other NFL news, a former Auburn safety was also waived by the Falcons on the same day. He reverted to the New York Jets‘ injured reserve list after going unclaimed. This sudden decision means that he will not participate in the upcoming season unless released after an injury settlement or designated to return from preseason IR.
Simpson, the safety who sustained a hamstring injury, was originally a fifth-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2024.
