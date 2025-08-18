Cleveland Browns Face Tough Quarterback Decisions Ahead of Final Preseason Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline just a week away, the Cleveland Browns have crucial decisions to make regarding their quarterback situation. Coach Kevin Stefanski announced that four quarterbacks will be evaluated during the team’s final preseason game, aiming to finalize the depth chart ahead of the regular season.

The Browns’ depth chart currently includes veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Stefanski emphasized the importance of naming a starting quarterback, noting that while the coaching staff is in ongoing discussions, difficult choices must be made. “I think we’ll let it play out as we get closer to the cut down,” he said. “Those are all conversations that we are always having, but those are tough decisions.”

Flacco has taken lead snaps in practice, even after dealing with a hamstring injury affecting Pickett, who was acquired earlier this year. Flacco, a Super Bowl champion, appears to be the frontrunner for the starting job when the Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7.

Last weekend, Gabriel demonstrated his skills during his preseason debut, throwing for 143 yards, though he also recorded an interception. In contrast, Sanders is recovering from an oblique strain, which may hinder his chances of making the roster. “We have to protect players from themselves,” said Stefanski. “Sometimes guys want to play so bad.”

As the Browns consider their roster, they may opt to keep three quarterbacks for depth without exposing Sanders and Pickett to waivers. The franchise has faith in Gabriel, shown by his selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. If Flacco secures the QB1 position, the stakes will be high for the remaining quarterbacks to impress in the final preseason match.

In the latest developments, reports indicate that the Browns received trade inquiries for their quarterbacks but decided against any offers. With limited opportunities, both Sanders and Gabriel need to make their case in the upcoming game to secure their spots on the roster.