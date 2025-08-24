Sports
Cleveland Browns Face Quarterback Dilemma Ahead of Season Opener
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are facing a critical decision as they prepare for their Week 1 home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has announced that Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback, stirring mixed reactions among fans.
Deshaun Watson, who has been sidelined with a lower leg injury sustained during a game on October 20, is making strides in recovery. The former three-time Pro Bowler posted updates on his Instagram, showcasing his improved movement in the pocket.
Despite his off-field issues and the Browns’ struggles, Watson remains focused on regaining his starting position. “Focus only on victories every day… More GLORY,” he wrote alongside a prayer emoji, indicating a strong desire to prove himself.
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam acknowledged that Watson was a “big swing and miss” in the offseason, further complicating the franchise’s future. If Watson achieves a clean bill of health after recovering from multiple Achilles injuries, the Browns face the challenge of either placing him back on the active roster or releasing him, which could result in a significant cap hit of $131 million for 2026.
As fans analyze the quarterback situation, Watson’s status looms large over the team’s prospects. In addition to Flacco and Watson, rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are also vying for the starting position, intensifying competition in the Browns’ locker room.
<p“The plan was to go with Snoop,” Stefanski said regarding the recent benching of Sanders in a preseason game. The decision sparked debate among fans, but regardless of the outcome, the Browns must finalize their roster ahead of the deadline.
With the potential for dramatic changes on the horizon and a packed quarterback room, the Browns’ decision-making will be closely scrutinized as the season kicks off.
