Sports
Cleveland Browns to Keep Four Quarterbacks on Roster
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns plan to keep all four quarterbacks on their roster despite ongoing trade rumors regarding Kenny Pickett and Shedeur Sanders. Joe Flacco, Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Sanders are set to remain part of the 53-man roster when cuts are finalized on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The Browns have one of the most intriguing quarterback situations in the NFL. While Flacco is announced as the starter for Week 1, the long-term plan remains uncertain. Team insider Mary Kay Cabot from Cleveland.com reported that the franchise does not intend to part ways with any of their quarterbacks, including Pickett, who many assumed would be traded.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry are committed to having all four quarterbacks. They believe if the season begins positively, Flacco will continue to lead the team. If the Browns find themselves struggling, one of the younger quarterbacks, such as Gabriel or Sanders, may step up.
However, the decision to retain four quarterbacks has raised eyebrows, as history shows teams that carry this many usually do not succeed. The last instance was in 2021 when the New Orleans Saints managed four quarterbacks, including Taysom Hill, who played multiple positions. The Jets in 2020 and 2016, the Dolphins in 2018, and the Commanders in 2013 all faced similar outcomes, failing to make the playoffs.
Stefanski emphasized that Flacco earned his starting role through merit, avoiding any associations with injuries to other players. As the season progresses, Flacco will face challenges in maintaining his position and guiding the team to a successful campaign.
