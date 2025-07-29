Cleveland Browns’ QB Kenny Pickett Injured, Joe Flacco Steps Up

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday. Pickett suffered the injury during practice on July 27 and will miss at least the next two practices.

Stefanski confirmed that an MRI revealed the severity of the hamstring injury but did not provide a timeline for Pickett’s return. ‘With something like this, we’ll see how it goes. But his mindset, my mindset, we’ll just go day-to-day,’ Stefanski said.

In Pickett’s absence, Joe Flacco will receive the majority of first-team reps as the Browns continue their training camp. Flacco, who formerly led the team to a playoff berth last season, expressed a desire for more work with the starting unit during the initial camp week. ‘Of course, yeah, I’ve desired more snaps,’ he said.

Rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are also expected to gain increased opportunities in practice, though their assignments will depend on the daily schedule. Flacco’s recent performance in practice, combined with Pickett’s injury, places him in a leading position for the starting role as the season opener approaches.

Pickett’s absence may impact the Browns’ quarterback competition as they prepare for the regular season, which begins on September 7. Stefanski has indicated he will use all available days before making a final decision on the starting quarterback.

This injury poses challenges for Pickett, who was aiming to solidify his role as the starter after splitting first-team reps with Flacco during the first week of camp. He is expected to be evaluated later this week, and the team hopes for his swift recovery to return to practice.