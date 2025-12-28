Cleveland Browns’ 2026 Opponents Include Baker Mayfield, Two Trips to New York

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have been officially eliminated from the NFL playoff race for the 2025 season.

As a result, they are poised to finish the season in last place once again. With two weeks left to play, Cleveland could still tie the Cincinnati Bengals with a 5-12 record if they win their final two games. However, the Bengals would win the tiebreaker due to their better division record.

Browns fans are looking ahead to the next season, hoping for a new quarterback. Cleveland’s 2026 schedule of opponents is nearly set, revealing some intriguing matchups.

Next year, the Browns are expected to face quarterback Baker Mayfield and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers, among other teams. Additionally, two games will take place in Florida, and Cleveland will face both New York teams, although those games will be held in New Jersey.

Next season may also see matchups with the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, and Pittsburgh Steelers, each likely to feature different quarterbacks than in previous encounters due to injuries and retirements.

The official announcement of the 2026 NFL schedule will come shortly after the conclusion of the Week 18 games this year.