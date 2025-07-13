Cleveland Browns Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins Arrested Again

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday. According to a report from Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Judkins faces charges of battery and domestic violence, as confirmed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Judkins, a second-round pick at No. 36 overall from Ohio State, was drafted after helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship. The Browns expected him to be a vital part of their backfield as they transitioned away from former star running back Nick Chubb, who recently signed with another team after hitting free agency.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland selected two running backs, including Judkins and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson, to fill the gap left by Chubb. The rookie will compete for the starting job with Jerome Ford, but his recent legal troubles could affect his position on the team and potential disciplinary action from the NFL.

Last season, Judkins had an impressive performance at Ohio State, recording 1,060 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on just 194 carries. He previously played for Ole Miss, where he was recognized as one of the top running backs in the SEC.

This arrest marks the second time in three months that a key Browns player has faced legal issues, following an incident with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah earlier this offseason. The team is currently navigating a difficult offseason both on and off the field.