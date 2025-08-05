Cleveland Browns Sign Quarterback Tyler Huntley Amid Injury Concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed quarterback Tyler Huntley on Monday to bolster their injured quarterback roster.

Huntley joins the team as injuries have sidelined key players. Current starters Kenny Pickett and Dillion Gabriel are dealing with hamstring injuries, while rookie Shedeur Sanders is nursing a sore shoulder. This leaves veteran QB Joe Flacco as the only healthy quarterback available.

At 27 years old, Huntley went undrafted out of Utah in 2020 but found a spot with the Baltimore Ravens. He made his NFL debut while filling in due to injuries in Baltimore and was re-signed by the team as a restricted free agent in April 2023. He briefly joined the Browns but was cut in the preseason, returning to the Ravens’ practice squad.

In a surprising turn of events, Huntley was signed by the Miami Dolphins for the 2024 season. He started five games, completing 64.7% of his passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Additionally, he rushed 26 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

“With multiple injuries, the Browns need another arm,” Adam Schefter reported via X. “Huntley has the chance to step up in Cleveland.”

As the team prepares for the upcoming season, Huntley’s experience could provide the support needed during this difficult time.