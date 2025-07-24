Cleveland Guardians Eye Trade Market Ahead of Deadline

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians, navigating the trade waters ahead of the July 31 deadline, are open to exploring offers for nearly all players on their roster. Currently, only José Ramírez, Steven Kwan, Emmanuel Clase, and Cade Smith are deemed untouchable, as reported by ESPN.

This cautious strategy comes in response to a lineup struggling to find consistent offense. Ramírez’s status is expected, given his commitment to Cleveland, backed by a no-trade clause valid through 2028. Kwan, a two-time All-Star, has two additional years of team control, making him a key asset.

Clase is often discussed in trade talks, particularly with teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets expressing interest. Despite the buzz, acquiring him would come at a high cost given his affordable salary and team options for the next few seasons. Smith, not even arbitration-eligible until 2027, could demand an even higher return.

As for Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young winner, his recovery from Tommy John surgery has dampened his trade value. After missing nearly a full season, his potential departure seems unlikely unless a compelling offer arises. Other players like Carlos Santana, Lane Thomas, and Austin Hedges are in the last year of their contracts but are not expected to yield significant returns.

Despite a rocky first half, Cleveland has rallied, winning six of their last seven games and standing at 47-49. They are just 4.5 games behind the final wild card spot, sparking conversations about their future direction. The Guardians currently rank 20th in home runs and 28th in both slugging percentage and on-base percentage, underscoring the pressing need to enhance their offensive capabilities.

As trade talks intensify, it remains uncertain how willing Cleveland will be to part with core players like Kwan, particularly as they push for a playoff position.