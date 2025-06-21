Cleveland Guardians Face Off Against Oakland Athletics in Sacramento Series

SACRAMENTO, California — The Cleveland Guardians (37-36) are set to begin a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics (31-46) tonight at Sutter Health Park. The Guardians are looking to establish dominance after losing four consecutive series, while the Athletics aim to build on their recent walk-off victory against the Houston Astros.

The Guardians are facing an uphill battle with a -24 run differential. They rank 24th in team wRC+ at 91 and 15th in Baserunning Runs Above Average at 0.1. Defensively, they have shown strength, sitting fifth with a Defense rating of 3.8. Conversely, their starting pitching struggles with a 4.44 SIERA, while their bullpen performs better, ranking eighth at 3.57.

The Athletics, however, have a troubling -126 run differential. Despite ranking eighth in team wRC+ at 108 and 11th in Baserunning Runs Above Average at 1.1, their defense is among the worst, sitting 28th at -28.5 with starting pitching and bullpen SIERA ranked 28th and 27th, respectively.

Tonight’s action will feature a matchup between Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee, who has a 3.79 ERA, and Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs, who posts a 4.52 ERA. Bibee has been a solid contributor despite not living up to lofty preseason expectations.

“We need to show we can win,” said Guardians manager. “Our pitching has been strong, but our hitters must step up.” Key hitters for the Guardians include Jose Ramirez, who boasts a wRC+ of 152, and Steven Kwan at 125 wRC+. The Athletics counter with Jacob Wilson leading their offense at 158 wRC+.

Saturday will bring another compelling matchup with Luis Ortiz of the Guardians facing Mitch Spence of the Athletics. Ortiz has had a mixed season, characterized by moments of both brilliance and struggle. Sunday concludes the series with Slade Cecconi starting for the Guardians against JP Sears for the Athletics.

This series represents a critical opportunity for both teams as they navigate the midway point of the season. The Guardians, just half a game from the Wild Card spot, aim to solidify their postseason ambitions. The Athletics hope to capitalize on any weaknesses shown by the Guardians and play spoiler.