Cleveland Guardians Face St. Louis Cardinals in Friday Night Showdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals today at 7:10 p.m. Eastern at Progressive Field. This matchup is part of the weekly “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader, allowing fans to watch both games for free.

As of now, the Guardians have a record of 40-39, hovering around .500 as the All-Star break approaches. After a recent series loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, they have struggled at the plate, averaging a .231 batting average. The Guardians are ranked 25th in Major League Baseball, averaging 3.81 runs per game.

The Guardians have had mixed results at home, holding a 20-17 record at Progressive Field and sitting 9.5 games behind the league-leading Detroit Tigers in the American League Central. Steven Kwan, who has hit six home runs and knocked in 24 runs, is batting .306, making him one of the most reliable hitters on the squad.

Kyle Manzardo contributes with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs, despite a batting average of .222. However, star player José Ramirez returned to the lineup after being hit by a pitch in the previous game; X-rays confirmed he is fine. Ramirez boasts 13 home runs and a .317 batting average, positioning him as a key player for the Guardians.

On the other side, the Cardinals arrive with a record of 44-38, having recently lost two games following a seven-game winning streak. The Cardinals just split a crucial series with the Chicago Cubs and are currently 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

Leading the Cardinals lineup is Brendan Donovan, batting .301 with five home runs and 29 RBIs. Lars Nootbaar is also noteworthy, hitting 11 home runs and currently on a six-game hitting streak.

Today’s pitching matchup features Cleveland‘s Luis L. Ortiz, who has a 4-8 record with a 4.30 ERA, facing St. Louis’s Sonny Gray, who brings a solid 7-2 record with a 3.72 ERA into today’s game. The Guardians hope Ortiz can bounce back from a recent slump, while Gray aims for consistency in keeping the Cardinals competitive in their division.

Fans can catch the game through Apple TV+, which offers a seven-day free trial.