Cleveland Guardians Grapple with Injuries as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are navigating player injuries and trade considerations after a weekend series win against the Athletics at Progressive Field. Key players José Ramírez and Steven Kwan face challenges as the MLB trade deadline approaches on July 31.

Ramírez, who recently earned his seventh All-Star nod, chose not to participate in the All-Star Game, opting for a break at his Dominican Republic farm. He cited ongoing injuries including a sprained wrist, a rolled ankle, and a bruised forearm. ‘If I’m healthy, I would love to participate next year,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Kwan managed to play in the All-Star Game but continues to deal with lingering soreness from a wrist injury sustained earlier this season. Known for his clutch performance, he delivered a game-tying RBI single in the ninth inning at the All-Star Game. ‘The injury has affected my swing and my ability to hit inside pitches,’ Kwan explained.

The Guardians decided to rest Kwan for the series against the Athletics to ensure his full recovery. Team doctors provided Kwan with an injection to alleviate his pain. Manager Stephen Vogt is optimistic Kwan will return soon, but noted it remains a day-to-day situation.

Despite the injuries, the Guardians secured two of three victories against the Athletics. However, they remain below .500 with a record of 48-50. There is pressure on the front office to evaluate the team’s performance against a softer schedule and consider potential trades to bolster the roster.

General Manager Mike Chernoff acknowledged the uncertainty ahead, stating, ‘We will need to prepare to either improve the team or take advantage of the moment if we aren’t in contention.’ This comes amid a competitive American League landscape, where multiple teams share similar records.

The Guardians also have other players facing challenges, including Chase DeLauter, who is dealing with soreness and is expected to consult a hand specialist, and Jace LaViolette, who is recovering from recent hand surgery. Juan Brito is expected to remain sidelined for weeks due to a significant hamstring strain.

This weekend also marks the induction of Guardians play-by-play voice Tom Hamilton into the Baseball Hall of Fame, highlighting a celebratory moment for the organization amidst current challenges. The team looks forward to refining their strategy as they continue to address player health and trade decisions.