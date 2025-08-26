Cleveland Guardians Place Carlos Santana on Waivers as Career Nears End

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have placed veteran first baseman Carlos Santana on outright waivers, according to multiple sources. This move could signal an end to the 39-year-old’s third stint with the team, as he has struggled this season.

Santana debuted with the Guardians in 2010 and has had a 16-year major-league career. In the current season, he holds a .225 batting average with a .650 OPS, the lowest of his career. His playing time has diminished recently, with younger players like Kyle Manzardo and C.J. Kayfus taking on more responsibilities.

Manzardo has stepped up significantly, securing his spot as the club’s cleanup hitter. Kayfus, regarded as a Top 100 prospect, has also been getting regular at-bats this month. This shift in lineup dynamics prompted the Guardians to consider waiving Santana.

Teams have 48 hours to claim a player put on outright waivers, and priority is based on the worst team records. If a team claims Santana, it will take on the remaining salary of just over $2 million. If he goes unclaimed, the Guardians could either keep him or release him to free up roster space.

The Guardians signed Santana to a one-year, $12 million contract last December, but his production has dropped, with only 21 extra-base hits in 455 plate appearances. Despite still walking frequently and winning a Gold Glove Award last year, his decline at the plate was a key factor in the team’s decision.

Previously, the Guardians picked up pitchers off waivers in strategic moves to boost their roster, but those efforts did not materialize as expected. Santana originally joined the team through a trade in 2008 that sent Casey Blake to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He left after the 2017 season but returned in 2019 and is second in franchise history for walks and fifth in home runs.

As Santana awaits the next phase of his career, his time with the Guardians could soon reach its conclusion, emphasizing the challenges facing Cleveland’s offense this season after a rough patch of six consecutive losses.