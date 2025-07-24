Sports
Cleveland Guardians Recover with Dramatic Winning Streak
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians have seen a dramatic turnaround on the field over the past 18 days, shifting from a 10-game losing streak to an impressive winning streak. After falling to 40-48, the Guardians rebounded to 51-50 with 11 victories in their last 13 games.
During the losing streak from June 26 to July 7, the Guardians scored only 15 runs and were shut out five times, placing them 15 1/2 games out of first place in the AL Central. Catcher Bo Naylor emphasized that the team’s mindset has remained steady despite the ups and downs of the season.
“Even through the tough times, we remained with the same mindset that we needed,” Naylor said. “Just go out there, compete and get the job done.” He noted that perseverance is key in baseball, and the team has benefited from keeping a positive attitude.
The Guardians have averaged six runs per game during their recent streak, a stark contrast to the 1.5 runs per game they managed during their losing stretch. Players like José Ramírez and Kyle Manzardo have contributed significantly, with Ramírez hitting seven homers in the last 13 games.
“At this point, my swing is not perfect. No swing is perfect,” Naylor commented on his recent performance, where he doubled in a crucial moment during a recent game. He is hitting .172 this season, but he feels his swing is improving.
The Guardians currently sit in second place in the AL Central, narrowing the gap from 15 1/2 games to eight games behind first-place Detroit. They are also contending for a wildcard spot, trailing Boston by 2 1/2 games.
Today’s game features LHP Logan Allen facing RHP Charlie Morton at 1:10 p.m. ET at Progressive Field. Viewers can catch the game on CLEGuardians.TV, MLB Network, and various radio networks.
Recent Posts
- Trump Pressures Fed Chair Powell Ahead of Historic Visit
- Invincible Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Fourth’s Release
- Trump’s New AI Order Aims to Prevent ‘Woke’ Technology
- Byrna Technologies Sees 41% Revenue Surge Amid Demand for Non-Lethal Defense
- Incannex Healthcare Stock Surges Amid Positive Clinical Trial News
- Sofia Kenin Faces Taylor Townsend in Citi DC Open Showdown
- Tiafoe Survives Upset, Advances at ATP 500 in Washington
- Yellowstone Park Reassures Public: Wildlife Not Fleeing
- Early Spoilers Surface Ahead of Fantastic Four: First Steps Release
- Cleveland Guardians Recover with Dramatic Winning Streak
- Dangerous Heat Wave Hits Chicago; Storms Expected Soon
- Starlink Faces Widespread Outage, Thousands Lose Connectivity
- Seth Green Reflects on Iconic Role in ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’
- Frances Tiafoe Advances at ATP 500 with Strong Performance
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Chicago This Weekend
- Consumers Energy Offers Cash Incentives for Recycling Appliances
- Nickelodeon Reveals First Look at ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ at Comic-Con
- Cleveland Guardians Eye Trade Market Ahead of Deadline
- Beşiktaş Aims for Victory Against Shakhtar Donetsk in UEFA Match
- Rickie Fowler Aims for Victory at 2025 3M Open