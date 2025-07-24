Cleveland Guardians Recover with Dramatic Winning Streak

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians have seen a dramatic turnaround on the field over the past 18 days, shifting from a 10-game losing streak to an impressive winning streak. After falling to 40-48, the Guardians rebounded to 51-50 with 11 victories in their last 13 games.

During the losing streak from June 26 to July 7, the Guardians scored only 15 runs and were shut out five times, placing them 15 1/2 games out of first place in the AL Central. Catcher Bo Naylor emphasized that the team’s mindset has remained steady despite the ups and downs of the season.

“Even through the tough times, we remained with the same mindset that we needed,” Naylor said. “Just go out there, compete and get the job done.” He noted that perseverance is key in baseball, and the team has benefited from keeping a positive attitude.

The Guardians have averaged six runs per game during their recent streak, a stark contrast to the 1.5 runs per game they managed during their losing stretch. Players like José Ramírez and Kyle Manzardo have contributed significantly, with Ramírez hitting seven homers in the last 13 games.

“At this point, my swing is not perfect. No swing is perfect,” Naylor commented on his recent performance, where he doubled in a crucial moment during a recent game. He is hitting .172 this season, but he feels his swing is improving.

The Guardians currently sit in second place in the AL Central, narrowing the gap from 15 1/2 games to eight games behind first-place Detroit. They are also contending for a wildcard spot, trailing Boston by 2 1/2 games.

Today’s game features LHP Logan Allen facing RHP Charlie Morton at 1:10 p.m. ET at Progressive Field. Viewers can catch the game on CLEGuardians.TV, MLB Network, and various radio networks.