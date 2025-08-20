Cleveland Guardians Search for Starting Pitcher Amid Roster Moves

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are looking for a starting pitcher for Wednesday’s game after optioning Joey Cantillo to Triple-A Columbus on August 17, 2025. The move comes as Cantillo struggled with his control in recent starts, issuing 16 walks in 25 1/3 innings.

Despite a respectable 3.55 ERA during that period, the Guardians decided to focus on development rather than winning immediately. Assistant GM Matt Forman acknowledged the challenges in the decision, stating, “Decisions like this are tough. There are a lot of factors that go into those. We’re balancing winning and development.” This shift raises questions about Cantillo’s future in the rotation.

Triston McKenzie’s return to form is also being monitored. The 28-year-old made a brief return to Triple-A Columbus after being designated for assignment earlier in the season. In his latest outing, he allowed an unearned run in one inning, maintaining a fastball velocity of 93-96 mph.

While John Means is still on a rehab assignment and expected to make another start this week, the Guardians are considering Parker Messick, a promising left-hander from Florida State. Messick has a 3.47 ERA in 20 starts at Columbus, with 42 walks and 119 strikeouts this season. Director of Player Development Stephen Osterer commented, “He’s answered the call,” emphasizing Messick’s potential as a future starter for the Guardians.

Meanwhile, injury updates on other players reveal that prospects like Chase DeLauter and Angel Brito are recovering but face uncertain timelines. DeLauter is healing from surgery on his right hand, while Brito is working back from a severe hamstring strain.

In the minors, Ralphy Velazquez continues to impress after his promotion to Double-A Akron, boasting a .360 batting average over the last seven weeks. The Guardians’ front office believes in his potential, having already hit 21 home runs this season.

As the Guardians navigate these roster decisions, Flacco is likely to make a case for being named the starting pitcher for Wednesday.