Sports
Cleveland Guardians Sign Connor Brogdon to Major League Deal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians have signed right-handed relief pitcher Connor Brogdon to a one-year major league contract worth $900,000 for the 2026 season. The signing helps fortify the bullpen as the team prepares for the upcoming season.
Brogdon, 30, had a challenging 2025 season with the Los Angeles Angels, where he posted a 5.55 ERA in 43 relief appearances. Despite the struggles, the Guardians see something promising in Brogdon, who has a history of effective pitching. In 2021, he recorded career-highs with the Philadelphia Phillies, including 50 strikeouts and a 3.51 ERA over 130 games from 2021 to 2023.
Once a promising pitcher, Brogdon was initially selected in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Phillies. He was a reliable arm for Philadelphia, particularly during their postseason run to the World Series in 2022. However, injuries and a change of teams have disrupted his trajectory.
In 2024, Brogdon was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers but made only one appearance before being sidelined with plantar fasciitis. He spent 2025 bouncing back and forth between minor and major league roles with the Angels, ultimately surrendering 22 earned runs over 37 1/3 innings.
Despite recent setbacks, the Guardians are optimistic about Brogdon’s potential. He averages around 95 mph on his fastball, which has returned to form after injury concerns in 2024 when he averaged just 92.8 mph. Brogdon will join a Cleveland bullpen that has performed well historically, ranked third in the majors with a collective 3.44 ERA in 2025.
With two spots open on their 40-man roster, the Guardians did not need to make any corresponding moves for the signing. However, Brogdon is out of options, meaning he must remain on the major league roster or be placed on waivers.
As the team looks to blend experience and youth in their relief unit, the Guardians are banking on Brogdon to return to his previously effective form, potentially providing depth and depth and resilience as they aim for postseason contention in the 2026 season.
