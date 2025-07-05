Cleveland Transforms into Metropolis for Superman Reboot Filming

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Excitement filled the air in Cleveland as production for James Gunn‘s new Superman film took over the city last summer. The streets transitioned into a replica of Metropolis, creating a buzz among residents and fans. The cast and crew, including star David Corenswet, were featured in several behind-the-scenes interviews, shedding light on the film’s vision and challenges.

Gunn aims to bring a fresh, hopeful tone to the Superman franchise. Production designer Beth Mickle highlighted the shift from darker incarnations seen in previous films. “We’re looking to brighten everything up and make it hopeful,” Mickle said, pointing out the vibrant colors derived from Superman’s traditional palette.

The film’s production design also aims for a nostalgic quality, drawing inspiration from various decades. Executive producer Chantal Nong explained, “We want it to feel like it could be any time period, so audiences can get lost in nostalgia and not feel like it’s simply set in the 2020s.” This blend of vintage and modern elements will permeate Metropolis, including the new Fortress of Solitude, which updates an iconic look while maintaining its familiar essence.

However, the set’s relocation from Atlanta to Cleveland was unexpected. Mickle revealed that the crew initially sought to film in Atlanta but decided on Cleveland after realizing the city’s architecture better represented Metropolis. “Cleveland has the architectural diversity we needed to create a convincing cityscape,” she said.

Moreover, the team navigated through key costume design discussions, particularly concerning whether Superman would wear his iconic red trunks. Costume designer Judiana McKovsky explained, “The trunks debate lasted until the night before we shot.” McKovsky strongly advocated for their inclusion, believing they contributed essential balance to the overall costume.

Corenswet noted that the intent behind Superman’s look is to create a character who is relatable rather than imposing. His costume, crafted for functionality, is made from wool, marking a departure from traditional spandex looks.

Set to release on July 11, 2025, this new take on Superman promises to explore his emotional depth alongside his physical prowess. Gunn stated that this portrayal emphasizes both Superman’s hopefulness and subtle vulnerabilities, ensuring a fresh take on the classic superhero.