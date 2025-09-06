Cleveland Weather: Swinging Temperatures Ahead of Browns Game

CLEVELAND — Cleveland residents will experience significant temperature swings as a cold front approaches. On Thursday, the high reached 67 degrees, but temperatures dipped to the 40s and low 50s by Friday morning before peaking at 78 degrees in the afternoon.

Tonight, cooler air will return as the front moves in, bringing highs in the 60s over the weekend, which is roughly ten degrees below the seasonal norm for early September. Overnight and into Saturday, light showers are expected, particularly in the morning.

“Plan for a few light showers on Saturday morning,” said the News 5 weather team. “Showers will fade by the afternoon in most areas, but a stray shower could linger in the southern communities.”

Wind gusts from the west may reach up to 20 mph this weekend, making conditions feel cooler. Evening temperatures are predicted to drop into the 40s and low 50s, necessitating an extra layer for those attending the Browns tailgating ahead of Sunday’s game.

Lake effect rain showers might impact northern areas on Sunday morning, but the current forecast suggests a drier trend around kickoff Sunday afternoon. The workweek will begin with temperatures remaining below average, reaching only 60s on Monday. The week, however, is expected to warm up and dry out.

“It looks like a much warmer week ahead after this cooler start,” the weather team noted.