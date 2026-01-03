Clicks Introduces Communicator: A Phone for Focused Communication

LONDON, Jan. 02, 2026 — Clicks Technology Ltd has announced the Clicks Communicator, a new smartphone designed to prioritize communication in a world filled with distractions. Unlike traditional smartphones that tend to focus on multimedia and apps, the Communicator emphasizes messaging and clarity.

The Communicator features a full QWERTY keyboard and is intended as a companion device to existing smartphones. With a retail price of $499, the company is offering a promotional reservation for $199, allowing users to secure the device for a reduced price of $399.

With a compact design, the Communicator measures just 131.5 mm tall and weighs 170 grams. It boasts a 4.03-inch OLED screen, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a unique Prompt Key that enables quick voice messaging. The device runs Android 16 and offers 5G connectivity, making it fully functional as a standalone phone.

“Communicator is to a smartphone what a Kindle is to an iPad,” said Jeff Gadway, Chief Marketing Officer at Clicks. He explained the device’s purpose: to provide a focused communication tool amidst the noise of modern technology.

The Communicator also includes features like customizable Signal lights that alert users to important messages without constant screen interaction. This functionality allows users to receive notifications from various apps, including Gmail and WhatsApp, directly on the home screen.

In addition, the Communicator gives users the freedom to personalize their device with interchangeable back covers available in Smoke, Clover, and Onyx colors. Clicks Technology aims to meet the growing demand for a simpler communication tool that fits into today’s busy lifestyles.

“The two-phone lifestyle is becoming more common,” noted Michael Fisher, co-founder of Clicks Technology. “Our device helps people communicate efficiently without the temptation of endless content consumption.”

The Clicks Communicator will be displayed at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9, with more information available soon as the release date approaches.