Clijsters backs Osaka for US Open win as mothers rise in tennis

Flushing Meadows, New York — Tennis icon Kim Clijsters is endorsing Naomi Osaka as a strong contender for the US Open title as she returns to competitive play. Clijsters, a former world No. 1, supported Osaka during her interview on the Tennis Channel, highlighting Osaka’s recent return to form after maternity leave.

Osaka, seeded 23rd this year, is a two-time champion in New York and Melbourne. She has previously faced challenges in her career, including mental health struggles and a hiatus due to pregnancy. The four-time Grand Slam winner gave birth to her daughter, Shai, in July 2023 and has been steadily improving since her return to the tour in early 2024.

Clijsters praised Osaka’s performance, saying, “I believe she’s playing so much better, and she’s doing well, so I think on the women’s side, Naomi is going to win.” Clijsters, who won three of her four Grand Slam titles after becoming a mother, believes Osaka could follow her path and join an exclusive group of mothers who have triumphed in tennis.

This year, amid competition from Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff, many eyes are particularly focused on Osaka. Clijsters expressed her hope for another mother to secure a Grand Slam title, adding, “I’m going to go with maybe something different from what I think everybody else says: I’m going to go for Naomi Osaka.”

Since Clijsters’ last Grand Slam victory at the 2011 Australian Open, few mothers have reached the final stages of major tournaments. After Clijsters became the first woman since Margaret Court to win a major while being a mother, it has been 14 years since that achievement, sparking curiosity about whether others can achieve similar success.

With the 2025 US Open set to take place from August 24 through September 7 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the spotlight is firmly on Osaka. Clijsters’ comments have only fueled anticipation for the upcoming tournament and the potential for historic milestones.