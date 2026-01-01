Clingan, Flagg Exchange Jerseys After Exciting Game in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an intense game that ended with a 125-122 victory for the Portland Trail Blazers over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, players Donovan Clingan and Cooper Flagg shared a memorable moment. The two young athletes exchanged jerseys after the final buzzer, a gesture reflecting their deep-rooted connection.

Clingan, a second-year center for the Blazers, sought out Flagg after the game. “We go back since we were kids,” Clingan told The Athletic. The families of both players share a history; their mothers were teammates at the University of Maine. Clingan’s mother, Stacey Porinni Clingan, was a standout player who led her team to several NCAA Tournament appearances.

Flagg, drafted first overall by the Mavericks earlier this year, has become a focal point for Dallas, ranking among the top rookies this season in scoring, rebounds, and assists. He wears No. 32, the same number his mother donned in her high school days. Flagg reflected on their long-standing friendship saying, “It’s pretty special. It’s a nice connection. He’s a really special player.”

This game marked a bittersweet end to a challenging road trip for the Mavericks, who finished with seven consecutive losses on the road. Clingan contributed significantly to his team’s win, recording 18 points and 10 rebounds, marking his 10th double-double of the season.

Before returning to Texas, the two players took a moment for a photo to commemorate their jersey swap. “It’s a small world,” Clingan said, expressing pride in their shared basketball lineage and mutual success in the NBA. “Both our moms were high-level hoopers. And both of us are now in the NBA. It’s pretty special.”