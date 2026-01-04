Clingan and Flagg Share Special Moment After Blazers Beat Mavericks

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a hard-fought game on December 30, 2025, the Portland Trail Blazers bested the Dallas Mavericks 125-122. As the final buzzer echoed through the Moda Center, Cooper Flagg and Donovan Clingan shared a heartfelt moment.

Both players, who have known each other since childhood, exchanged jerseys, celebrating their connection and mutual history. Clingan, a second-year center for the Blazers, and Flagg, the Mavericks’ No. 1 overall draft pick, embraced at center court and posed for photos after the game.

The bond between the two runs deep; their mothers were teammates at the University of Maine. Clingan remembered how they supported each other through basketball and other life experiences. “We go back since we were kids. Our families know each other,” Clingan stated.

During the game, Clingan displayed an impressive performance, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, marking his 10th double-double of the season. Meanwhile, Flagg was a standout for Dallas, leading all rookies in several categories, including scoring.

“It’s a small world,” Clingan remarked after the game, acknowledging their mothers’ storied basketball careers and the significance of their present-day achievements. Flagg scored his points wearing the number 32 jersey, a tribute to his mother’s high school days, which is also the number Clingan’s mother wore in college.

As they parted ways, both players reflected on their future careers. Flagg chose Duke University while Clingan played at Connecticut, where he contributed to two NCAA championships. Their paths may have diverged, but their journey continues in the NBA.

The game marked a tough stretch for Dallas, suffering its seventh straight road loss, whereas the Blazers celebrated a much-needed victory.