Sports
Clint Capela Emerges as Perfect Fit for Lakers This Offseason
Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers are actively searching for a center this offseason, and Clint Capela appears to be their most viable option. After a challenging season with the Atlanta Hawks, where Capela’s role diminished, he could fit well within the Lakers’ current needs.
Capela, who averaged 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds in 21 minutes per game last season, may be ideal for the Lakers given their limited salary cap flexibility. Their best option is the taxpayer mid-level exception, valued at $5.6 million, which aligns well with Capela’s current contract situation.
The 6-foot-10 center has seen a decline in his production but could still provide significant help on both ends of the court. Capela excels as a rim-rolling threat, evidenced by his average of 1.06 points per possession as a roll man last season with an effective field goal percentage of 56%. His history of running effective pick-and-roll plays alongside elite passers could enhance his performance.
Capela also addresses the Lakers’ rebounding woes. Last season, he boasted a 15.8% offensive rebound percentage, ranking him among the best in the league, even though he did not qualify for the official leaderboards. His ability to secure rebounds and finish plays at the rim could present a substantial upgrade for the Lakers.
Despite his proven track record of success, the question remains: is Capela willing to take a backup role with the Lakers? If he seeks more playing time or a larger salary, the Lakers may face tough competition from other teams eyeing him on the free agent market.
Ultimately, if Capela prioritizes a playoff contention team, the Lakers’ offer could be enticing, especially alongside stars like LeBron James and Luka Dončić. However, with the existing market dynamics, LA will need to make strategic decisions to ensure they not only secure Capela but possibly additional centers to solidify their roster for the upcoming season.
