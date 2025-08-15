Politics
Clinton Critiques Republicans Over Crime and ‘Warfighters’ Label
Washington, D.C. – Hillary Clinton criticized Republican leaders in a recent social media post, taking aim at what she calls their contradictory behavior regarding safety concerns in urban areas. Clinton’s comments, posted on X, questioned how Republicans refer to themselves as ‘warfighters’ while simultaneously expressing fear about navigating places like Washington, D.C., and New York City.
“On one hand, Republican officials call themselves ‘warfighters,’” Clinton wrote. “On the other, they become whiny crybabies at the thought of setting foot in D.C. streets and New York City subways that literal schoolchildren navigate every day without incident. Real macho stuff.”
Clinton’s comments allude to Republican Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth‘s frequent use of the term ‘warfighters.’ In a December appearance on Fox News, Hegseth stated his intentions to return the Pentagon to ‘warfighters’ and remove what he called ‘social justice’ from military priorities.
The term has gained popularity among conservative circles and inspired criticism. Author Elliot Ackerman voiced concerns in The Free Press about Hegseth’s focus on service members associated with serious allegations, including war crimes.
Clinton’s remarks also touched on President Donald Trump‘s decision to federalize D.C. police and deploy National Guardsmen, which has faced scrutiny for misrepresenting crime rates in the capital. New York mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa echoed these concerns, claiming rising crime makes the city’s subways unsafe in a recent social media video.
Representative Jerrold Nadler challenged Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for allegedly distorting crime statistics in New York City, something that has raised eyebrows among local officials. “Secretary Duffy, why do you continue to lie about New York City?” Nadler asked in a heated exchange.
