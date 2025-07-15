Clippers’ Christie Aims to Improve Defense and Shooting This Season

Los Angeles, CA — Second-year guard Max Christie is making strides during the Summer League for the Los Angeles Clippers, seeking to improve his game ahead of the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-5 swingman from Minnesota played limited minutes last year, appearing in only 13 games during his rookie season.

In a recent interview, Christie discussed his focus on enhancing his defensive intensity and shooting skills. ‘Really just defensive intensity and shooting,’ Christie said. ‘Obviously I know we have ball handling and scoring with [star players], and we have great players with Zu, but I feel like defense can always help the team, no matter what.’

Christie acknowledged the influence of teammates in his development, particularly crediting his brother, who is now a member of the Dallas Mavericks. ‘I think on the ball I’ve learned a lot, just from watching DJ,’ he explained. ‘We have similar builds, and he’s obviously a point of attack defender, so to watch him navigate screens and stuff like that is valuable.’

The young guard also highlighted lessons learned from teammate Kris, especially in off-ball scenarios, enhancing his overall defensive capabilities. He expressed enthusiasm for contributing to the team’s success by creating space for his teammates through sharp shooting and solid defensive efforts.

As the Clippers continue their preparations for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Christie as he aims to make a significant impact in his second year.