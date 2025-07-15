Sports
Clippers’ Christie Aims to Improve Defense and Shooting This Season
Los Angeles, CA — Second-year guard Max Christie is making strides during the Summer League for the Los Angeles Clippers, seeking to improve his game ahead of the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-5 swingman from Minnesota played limited minutes last year, appearing in only 13 games during his rookie season.
In a recent interview, Christie discussed his focus on enhancing his defensive intensity and shooting skills. ‘Really just defensive intensity and shooting,’ Christie said. ‘Obviously I know we have ball handling and scoring with [star players], and we have great players with Zu, but I feel like defense can always help the team, no matter what.’
Christie acknowledged the influence of teammates in his development, particularly crediting his brother, who is now a member of the Dallas Mavericks. ‘I think on the ball I’ve learned a lot, just from watching DJ,’ he explained. ‘We have similar builds, and he’s obviously a point of attack defender, so to watch him navigate screens and stuff like that is valuable.’
The young guard also highlighted lessons learned from teammate Kris, especially in off-ball scenarios, enhancing his overall defensive capabilities. He expressed enthusiasm for contributing to the team’s success by creating space for his teammates through sharp shooting and solid defensive efforts.
As the Clippers continue their preparations for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Christie as he aims to make a significant impact in his second year.
Recent Posts
- Reignwolf Rocks After Two Days of Summer Fest Music
- Waltz Faces Senate Grilling Over ‘Signal-gate’ Incident Before UN Nomination
- Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected
- Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Nearly 11% Amid Space Innovation Success
- U.S. Stocks Slip Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
- Joby Aviation Faces Challenges Despite Ambitious eVTOL Goals
- 12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court
- China’s Economy Grows 5.2% Amid Trade War Challenges
- Eric Bana Stars in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Set in Yosemite National Park
- Bayern Munich Offers €67.5M for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Rejected