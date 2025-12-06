Clippers Face Grizzlies in Key Western Conference Clash

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Friday night in a matchup of two struggling teams from the Western Conference. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, and the Clippers are favored by 1.5 points according to DraftKings.

Los Angeles is looking to build on a recent victory against the Atlanta Hawks, a game where James Harden and Kawhi Leonard both delivered strong performances. However, the Clippers fell short against the Grizzlies in their previous encounter in late November, where they were unable to overcome the absence of Memphis star Ja Morant.

Morant will miss his ninth consecutive game this weekend, yet the Grizzlies have managed to find some success without him. Currently, Memphis holds the 10th seed with a record of 7-12. Meanwhile, the Clippers are in even worse shape, sitting in 12th place with a 5-13 record. Both teams hope to turn their seasons around soon.

Harden, a notable pass-first player, has been stepping up for the Clippers, averaging 27.9 points and 8.4 assists per game. However, his assist numbers have fluctuated, and he only recorded 12 assists in two December games. In their last matchup, Harden managed to tally 11 assists, showing his potential to lead the team.

Scoring has been a struggle for both teams, as the Clippers and Grizzlies rank among the bottom 10 in offense this season. The first game between them saw the total score fall below expectations, suggesting the same could happen again. The Grizzlies have the second-highest UNDER percentage in the league at 63.6%. With both teams lacking depth and dynamic scoring options, a high-scoring game seems unlikely.

In addition to Morant, the Grizzlies are dealing with several other injuries, particularly in their backcourt. The absence of key players like Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. has made it difficult for them to generate effective offense. Similarly, the Clippers have faced injury challenges, including the loss of Bradley Beal for the season.

As tip-off approaches, betting odds indicate the Clippers are slight favorites despite their struggles. However, with Memphis gaining momentum in recent games and Los Angeles dealing with injuries, the outcome remains uncertain.

The game is set to start at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can tune in to see which team will earn a vital victory in the race for playoff positioning.