Clippers Face Trade Dilemma Amid Recent Winning Streak

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Los Angeles Clippers find themselves in a tricky situation as they consider potential trades for their star players, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Despite a recent four-game winning streak, their 11-21 record raises questions about the team’s future. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps noted, “there is not a trade market for Kawhi Leonard around the league, I don’t think,” indicating difficulty in moving the 32-year-old forward.

Leonard is currently on a $50 million contract and is owed another $50.3 million for the 2026-27 season. Meanwhile, Harden’s $39.2 million deal comes with a $42.3 million player option for the next season. Both players are in their mid-30s, and trading them under the luxury tax restrictions complicates any potential deal.

Leonard has been explosive, averaging 27.5 points with a shooting percentage of 49.5%, while Harden contributes 26.3 points and eight assists per game. Despite their capabilities, Bontemps suggested that the return the Clippers could expect from either player wouldn’t significantly aid a rebuild.

The Clippers recently secured a 112-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons, with Leonard scoring 55 points. This victory highlights their potential as they sit only 2.5 games behind the final play-in spot. However, a 9.5-game gap exists between them and the sixth-place Minnesota Timberwolves, making a playoff run a daunting task.

Team insiders believe that rather than becoming sellers, the Clippers may look to bolster their roster ahead of the February trade deadline. Reports indicate that neither Leonard nor Harden has requested a trade, suggesting some stability amidst uncertainty.

As the season progresses, the Clippers seem committed to trying to make a playoff push, with their management showing no signs of a shift toward rebuilding. While the pressing need for a healthy roster remains evident, all indications are pointing toward the team remaining intact for now.