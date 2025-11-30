Clippers Fall Short Again as Grizzlies Take Victory in Close Game

Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Clippers suffered their sixth consecutive loss at home on Friday, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies, 112-107. This defeat marks the team’s 12th loss in their last 14 games.

Despite leading by as much as 16 points in the first half, the Clippers were unable to maintain their advantage. Center Ivica Zubac expressed frustration after the game, saying, “Every second half, we don’t come out right. We’re not playing the right way. It feels a little bit mental. The second half we got to string some wins, man. We got to string some wins.”

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard was the standout performer, scoring 39 points, but his efforts were not enough to secure a win. He acknowledged the team’s struggle to perform consistently, stating, “That’s a challenge you got to face and I’m up for it. It can’t be two players, can’t be three. It has to be the whole 15, the unit, even guys on the bench that’s not playing.”

The Clippers are reeling as they head deeper into the season, searching for answers and solutions moving forward.