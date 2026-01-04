Sports
Clippers’ John Collins Out Sunday Due to Illness
LOS ANGELES, CA — Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to illness, according to Law Murray of The Athletic.
This marks the first game of the season that Collins will miss. In addition to Collins, Ivica Zubac is also out with an ankle injury. As a result, the Clippers will rely on Nicolas Batum, Brook Lopez, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, and Kobe Brown to cover the frontcourt positions.
Derrick Jones Jr. is set to return but is expected to have a significant minutes restriction. Collins’ absence is a noteworthy development since he has been a key player for the Clippers this season.
Collins, who has been averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over his last five games, might have his next opportunity to play on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. If Collins remains unable to play, Batum will likely have an expanded role.
The Clippers are assessing Collins’ condition closely, hoping he can recover quickly and return to the court.
