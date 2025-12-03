Clippers Move On From Chris Paul Amid Rough Season Start

LOS ANGELES, CA — The LA Clippers are parting ways with 12-time All-Star Chris Paul less than two months into the 2024-25 NBA season. This decision comes after the team, which finished the previous season with a record of 50 wins, has struggled significantly, currently standing at 5-16 and near the bottom of the Western Conference.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Clippers are “sending home” Paul, signaling he will no longer be part of the team moving forward. Paul’s recent performance has been disappointing, averaging just 2.9 points per game on a career-low shooting average of .321, along with 3.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 14.3 minutes.

Paul, 40, previously played a pivotal role in the Clippers’ success during the “Lob City” era from 2011 to 2017, where he averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 assists, and 2.2 steals across 409 games. His time with the Clippers was marked by multiple All-Star selections and All-Defensive Team honors.

The franchise’s statement, released by Law Murray of The Athletic, acknowledged Paul’s historic contributions while taking responsibility for the team’s current struggles. “We are parting ways with Chris and he will no longer be with the team. Chris is a legendary Clipper,” the statement read. “I want to make one thing very clear. No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance.” The identity of the “I” in this statement, indicating who is taking responsibility for the team’s struggles, remains unclear.

As speculations about Paul’s future continue, options such as a trade, a possible buyout, or even his retirement are being discussed. The transition comes as both parties might benefit from a new direction amid the Clippers’ tough season.