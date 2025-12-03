Clippers Owner Calls Out Coach Amid Losing Streak

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Clippers are facing a crisis as they slide down the standings, currently mired in a five-game losing streak. Owner Steve Ballmer is clear about who is responsible for turning the team’s fortunes around: head coach Tyronn Lue and team president Lawrence Frank.

In remarks reported by Law Murray of The New York Times, Ballmer emphasized that the future of the struggling franchise relies on Lue and Frank. With a season unraveling, the pressure is mounting on the Clippers’ leadership. Ballmer said he remains in regular contact with both men about the team’s direction, yet made it clear that the accountability lies with them.

“Only five teams have started 5-15 or worse and made the playoffs since the field expanded to 16 teams for the 1983-84 season,” Murray noted. “One of those teams was a 4-16 Pelicans team that knocked the Clippers out of the Play-In Tournament in 2022.” This historical context heightens the urgency of the situation.

The Clippers’ problems were evident in their 140–123 loss to the Miami Heat on December 1, mirroring the issues faced in previous games—an ineffective offense and a dismal defense. After a promising start of 3-2, inconsistency and injuries have plagued the team, leading to only two wins in their last sixteen games.

Saturday’s game saw the Clippers lose 114–110 to a depleted Dallas Mavericks team missing several key players, yet rookie Cooper Flagg scored 35 points against them. Lue’s postgame comments were minimal, stating simply, “Got to play better.”

As defensive ratings slide, the Clippers find themselves ranked 25th, a stark contrast to last season’s performance. The absence of star player Kawhi Leonard, who has played just 11 games this season, has contributed to the team’s decline. With mounting defensive issues and a lack of offensive identity, the path to recovery appears increasingly fraught for the Clippers.