Clippers Rise with Five Game Winning Streak

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Clippers have found their winning rhythm following a crucial victory over their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, on December 20. Since that game, the Clippers have won five straight, improving their record to 11-21.

The transformation began with a shift in attitude as the team worked harder both offensively and defensively. Guard Kris Dunn noted the importance of urgency, saying, “We have a good group in the locker room that could win games.” The recent success has been marked by their impressive performance from the three-point line and a defensive resurgence.

After struggling defensively this season, the Clippers are allowing only 93.7 points per game in their last three contests. Dunn has led the defensive charge, earning praise from Coach Tyronn Lue: “KD is a ringleader when it comes to that defensive end of setting the tone early.” Dunn credits the entire team for their collective defensive effort, emphasizing teamwork in overcoming previous struggles.

The Clippers have also welcomed back Derrick Jones Jr., who missed 17 games due to a torn MCL. His return has bolstered the team’s defense as they aim to maintain their momentum. “It’s just everybody giving their full effort,” said Jones, highlighting the team’s commitment to supporting one another.

The Clippers will look to extend their winning streak as they face the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. With both Dunn and Jones contributing significantly, the team hopes to capitalize on their new-found energy and teamwork.