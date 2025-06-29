Clippers Shine with Bogdanović as Mann Faces Uncertain Future

Los Angeles, CA — On March 12, Bogdan Bogdanović made headlines by scoring 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds during a game against the Miami Heat. His performance proved pivotal for the LA Clippers, solidifying the team’s belief that their trade with the Atlanta Hawks was a success.

Initially, Bogdanović struggled to adjust to his new team. However, once he found his rhythm, he outperformed fellow player Terance Mann both offensively and defensively. The Serbian guard quickly became a key contributor off the bench, showing a striking correlation between his double-digit scoring games and the Clippers’ victories.

Off the court, Bogdanović formed strong connections with teammates James Harden and Ivica Zubac, easing his transition to life in Inglewood, California. His on-court success and upbeat demeanor hinted at his happiness post-trade, which was evident in his body language and interactions with the media.

Meanwhile, Mann’s situation in Atlanta took a turn for the worse. Following a strong start, he faced scrutiny after disappointing performances in play-in games, leading fans to question his role with the team. His lack of production prompted speculation about a potential offseason trade, which came to fruition as he was recently moved in a three-team deal with the Hawks, Celtics, and Nets.

The trade sent Mann, along with Atlanta’s 22nd pick, to Brooklyn. In return, the Celtics acquired Georges Niang and a future second-round pick, while Kristaps Porziņģis moved to the Hawks. For the Clippers, Bogdanović averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in the regular season, shooting 47.4% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range.

Despite the possibility of Bogdanović being traded again this summer, the Clippers see his potential to bring a good return due to the final year of his contract. In a different context, Chris Paul’s name has also surfaced as a potential addition for the Clippers after his recent season with the Spurs. With a desire to return to Los Angeles for his 21st NBA season, Paul’s leadership could help bolster the Clippers’ depleted backcourt.

Following a transformative period for the Clippers, the team is now focused on drafting promising talent. With the 30th overall pick, they missed an opportunity to draft standout center Ryan Kalkbrenner from Creighton. Instead, they selected Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who has been compared to Clippers legend DeAndre Jordan, but concerns about his playmaking abilities linger.

Whether Niederhauser can prove the scouting reports wrong during the summer league remains to be seen. The Clippers hope to build a stronger bench as they prepare for the next season and a potential resurgence in the playoffs.