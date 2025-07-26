Sports
Clippers Sign TyTy Washington To One-Year Contract
Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Clippers announced the signing of guard TyTy Washington to a one-year contract on Saturday. The deal comes after Washington did not receive a qualifying offer from the Phoenix Suns before the June 29 deadline.
This signing marks a significant opportunity for Washington as he joins his fourth NBA team. The former Kentucky standout played in 16 regular-season games with the Suns during the 2024-25 season, where he averaged 2.2 points and logged 7.4 minutes per game.
Washington aims to revitalize his career in Los Angeles, seeking a more prominent role within the Clippers’ lineup. With this fresh start, he hopes to build on his experience and contribute effectively to the team’s success in the upcoming season. Clippers fans are hopeful that Washington’s potential will unfold as he finds his footing in a new environment.
As the offseason progresses, Washington’s addition to the Clippers highlights the team’s commitment to strengthening their roster and adding depth in the backcourt.
