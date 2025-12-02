Sports
LA Clippers Suffer Worst Month in Franchise History
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The LA Clippers endured a dismal November, concluding the month with a 5-15 record after losing 13 of their last 15 games. Following a blown 16-point lead against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team went on to lose to the Dallas Mavericks, another struggling team.
This month has been marked as the worst in the franchise’s 56-year history, with the Clippers now sitting at a disappointing 5-15, reflecting a sharp decline from their playoff aspirations. The team’s previous struggles included poor starts in earlier seasons, such as the 4-15 record in December 1970, but the current situation is uniquely troubling.
Despite high expectations entering the season, the Clippers faced a slew of injuries, including key players like Bradley Beal, whose season-ending hip injury has caused major disruption. Kawhi Leonard also missed ten games due to a foot injury, which further complicated the team’s dynamics on the court.
James Harden, the team’s notable offseason acquisition, has put up impressive individual numbers, averaging nearly 30 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. However, the team’s performance did not improve significantly, winning only two games this month, one thanks to Harden’s franchise-record 55-point outing against the Charlotte Hornets.
Defensive struggles compounded the Clippers’ woes. Last season, they boasted one of the league’s top defenses, but this year, they have plummeted to a bottom-five ranking, failing to effectively guard against three-pointers and lacking in transition defense. Coach Tyronn Lue has faced criticism for repeated double-digit lead collapses, making the upcoming games crucial for his strategy moving forward.
The Clippers’ injury crisis has required lineup adjustments and forced less experienced players into significant roles. As they prepare for a long homestand beginning in mid-December, accountability will rest heavily on the coaching staff to turn around this disheartening season.
