Clippers’ Zubac Cleared to Play After Quick Recovery from Ankle Injury

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Ivica Zubac will return to the court for the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday after recovering from a Grade 2 ankle sprain he sustained on December 20. The starting center was cleared for action ahead of the game against the Boston Celtics, marking a swift return following a five-game absence.

Initially, Zubac was expected to miss significant time due to his injury, which he suffered during a win against the Los Angeles Lakers. During that game, Zubac fell to the court and experienced immediate pain, exiting the match after contributing five points and two rebounds in just 11 minutes.

This season, the 28-year-old center has averaged 15.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 block over 28 games. His return comes at a pivotal moment for the Clippers, who have won six straight games and are making a push for a postseason spot.

Without Zubac, the Clippers went 5-0, showcasing impressive performances from both Brook Lopez and rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser in the center position. In particular, Niederhauser, the team’s 30th-overall pick, has emerged as a strong contributor off the bench, averaging 16 minutes per game with a 72.7% field goal shooting rate.

Coach Ty Lue noted that the team’s success during Zubac’s absence has been a pleasant surprise, attributing it to the chemistry developing between the players. “Kawhi Leonard has led the charge,” Lue said, “but everyone has stepped up their game.” Zubac’s return may limit the minutes for Lopez and Niederhauser, both having performed well in recent games, but his presence is expected to enhance the team’s overall performance.

As the Clippers continue their climb in the Western Conference standings, Zubac’s return adds depth and experience to a team looking to maintain momentum during the regular season.