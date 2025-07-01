Entertainment
Clipse Unveils Tracklist for Upcoming Album, Set to Drop July 11
NEW YORK, NY – The acclaimed hip-hop duo Clipse announced the tracklist for their highly anticipated album, “Let God Sort Em Out,” on June 30. The record will drop on July 11, marking the group’s first new project in 16 years.
Brothers Gene “Malice” Thornton and Terrence “Pusha T” Thornton revealed the features on their new album via a Spotify vodcast. Guest artists include Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, Nas, Pharrell Williams, John Legend, The-Dream, and Ab-Liva, among others.
“Let God Sort Em Out” is produced entirely by Pharrell Williams and is comprised of 13 tracks. The first single from the album, “Ace Trumpets,” was released earlier in the month, followed by the music video for “So Be It.” Both songs have garnered attention from fans as a taste of the duo’s return to the music scene.
In a surprising turn of events, Def Jam allegedly sought to block Kendrick Lamar’s feature. This issue was resolved with Pusha T negotiating terms with the label, allowing for the song to remain intact. The brothers have since signed a new distribution deal with Roc Nation.
As part of promoting the album, Clipse will embark on a U.S. tour starting in Boston on August 3. Other cities on the tour include New York, Philadelphia, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, culminating in a performance in Detroit on September 10.
The complete tracklist for “Let God Sort Em Out” includes:
1. “The Birds Don’t Sing” Feat. John Legend & Voices of Fire
2. “Chains & Whips” Feat. Kendrick Lamar
3. “P.O.V.” Feat. Tyler, The Creator
4. “So Be It Pt. II”
5. “Ace Trumpets”
6. “All Things Considered” Feat. The-Dream & Pharrell Williams
7. “M.T.B.T.T.F.”
8. “E.B.I.T.D.A.” Feat. Pharrell Williams
9. “F.I.C.O.” Feat. Stove God Cooks
10. “Inglorious Bastards” Feat. Ab-Liva
11. “So Far Ahead” Feat. Pharrell Williams
12. “Let God Sort Em Out / Chandeliers” Feat. Nas
13. “By the Grace of God” Feat. Pharrell Williams
With the countdown to the album’s release well underway, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Clipse.
