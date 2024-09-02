Clooney and Pitt Reunite in the New Comedy ‘Wolfs’

Hollywood actors George Clooney and Brad Pitt have returned to the big screen together in the new film ‘Wolfs’. Directed by Jon Watts, this comedy centers on two fixers as they tackle an emergency in snowy New York City over the holidays.

Clooney plays a mysterious fixer known for making problems disappear, called upon by District Attorney Margaret, portrayed by Amy Ryan, after a young man mysteriously dies in a luxurious hotel suite. In a surprising twist, Pitt’s character, also a fixer, is tasked with the same job, leading to an amusing situation as the two find themselves working together reluctantly.

The duo discovers that the supposedly dead man is alive and in possession of a backpack filled with stolen drugs, complicating their efforts to resolve the situation. Their journey around the city involves various characters, including gangsters and a mob wedding, while the tension between them showcases their chemistry and playful banter.

‘Wolfs’ nods to previous buddy cop films while adding a fresh twist through the shared experiences and similarities between the characters played by Clooney and Pitt. Despite the film’s lack of a tightly woven plot, audiences can enjoy the comedic interactions and dynamic between the two stars.

The film premiered recently and is set to be available on Apple TV+ later this month, offering viewers a chance to enjoy the charisma of these legendary actors once more.