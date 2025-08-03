Clooneys Return to Lake Como Amid Fashion Highlights

Lake Como, Italy – George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have returned to the picturesque Lake Como for their summer getaway. The couple, known for their lavish Italian escapes, delayed their trip this year due to George’s role in the Broadway play ‘Good Night, and Good Luck.’

Earlier this week, the Clooneys arrived at Lake Como and were transported to dinner at one of their favorite restaurants via water taxi. Amal wore a stunning one-shoulder knee-length dress adorned with silver sequins and wraparound silver fringe. The barrister completed her look with strappy silver heels and a chic miniature clutch.

This marks the couple’s first summer visit to Lake Como this year. Amal Clooney is known for her fashionable appearances in the region. In 2023, she turned heads in a glittering silver minidress, and last year, she showcased a glamorous 1920s-inspired Versace gown at an event.

Fashion writer at Vogue, who covers celebrity styles, noted that there might be more standout outfits from Amal as the summer continues. With August still ahead, fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipate her next looks.