Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods, Dozens Trapped in Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi, India – Dozens of people are feared trapped after a sudden cloudburst sparked devastating flash floods in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. Eyewitness accounts and videos from Dharali village, which experienced the brunt of the disaster, show a torrent of muddy water sweeping through buildings and streets.

The cloudburst occurred at approximately 1:30 PM IST (08:00 GMT), causing the Kheerganga river to swell rapidly and inundate the surrounding areas. This region is known for its tourism, hosting numerous hotels, resorts, and restaurants, making the impact significant.

Rescue operations are currently underway, mobilizing teams from the Indian Army and paramilitary forces to assist in the efforts. Prashant Arya, a senior official from Uttarkashi, noted the challenges posed by poor communication and ongoing heavy rainfall. “As it’s a populated area with lots of restaurants and hotels, we’ve dispatched rescue teams to the site,” Arya stated.

Video footage captured by local residents shows water rushing down the streets, with people shouting in alarm and urging others to flee. However, the rapid onset of the flood left many unable to escape. Eyewitnesses reported that many individuals might be trapped beneath the debris, and officials are concerned about potential casualties.

The ancient Kalpkedar temple, a historic site in the village, has reportedly been damaged as well, as the floodwaters buried it under sludge. In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on social media, stating, “I pray for the well-being of all the victims… Relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort.”

Rescue efforts are hindered by the continuing rainfall, but some injured individuals are receiving treatment at an army camp in nearby Harsil. The situation remains fluid as authorities work diligently to assess and respond to the unfolding crisis.