Cloudy Skies and Comfortable Temperatures in Maryland This Week
BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland‘s weather is set to be pleasant as temperatures hover in the 80s this week. Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer reported that high temperatures will peak in the mid-80s on Tuesday while cloudy skies will envelop the region.
On August 4, the temperature at BWI Marshall Airport reached 85 degrees with a refreshing dew point of 54, leading to a comfort level that many locals appreciate. The humidity is comparatively low at 34%, making the current conditions feel quite pleasant.
As the week progresses, a high-pressure system is expected to provide dry weather through midweek, shielding Maryland from significant precipitation. Though an increase in cloud cover is anticipated, the region should remain mostly dry.
For those planning evening activities, the weather is expected to remain pleasant with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the 60s overnight. Tuesday’s forecast predicts highs around 84 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, complemented by light easterly winds.
As temperatures rise, forecasts indicate a potential change by Thursday when the heat will increase significantly, possibly reaching into the 90s. Residents should enjoy the mild temperatures before the summer heat intensifies later in the week.
Overall, Maryland residents can expect a comfortable stretch of weather with strategies to stay hydrated as temperatures climb to summer highs again. Enjoy the outdoors while the weather is pleasant!
