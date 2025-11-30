Cloudy Sunday Expected in Tallahassee with Mild Temperatures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This Sunday morning, temperatures in Tallahassee are in the 40s and 50s, showing a slight rise compared to previous mornings. A weak cold front is moving through the area, which will introduce a bit more moisture into the atmosphere.

This increase in moisture could lead to some scattered showers throughout the day, but residents should not worry about canceling any plans. The majority of the day is expected to remain mostly cloudy, particularly in the late evening hours.

As the day progresses, temperatures are expected to reach the lower 70s. Winds will be calm, coming from the east at about 0-3 mph, contributing to a mild day overall.

Stay tuned for more updates on local weather conditions as they develop throughout the day.